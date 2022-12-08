CompoSecure (CMPO) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CompoSecure to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CompoSecure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompoSecure Competitors 247 1143 1676 61 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

CompoSecure presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 226.50%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 57.67%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares CompoSecure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million $13.51 million 1.99 CompoSecure Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -4.52

CompoSecure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure’s competitors have a beta of 6.32, suggesting that their average share price is 532% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54% CompoSecure Competitors -46.23% 6.51% 0.64%

Summary

CompoSecure beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

