Head to Head Analysis: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) & Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Radiant Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 4 9 10 0 2.26 Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $108.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $23.10 billion 0.49 $844.24 million $8.24 11.66 Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.18 $46.64 million $0.94 5.72

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Radiant Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics. Radiant Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C.H. Robinson Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 4.11% 54.77% 14.92% Radiant Logistics 3.13% 35.35% 11.99%

Volatility & Risk

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radiant Logistics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Radiant Logistics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also offers customs broker services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 85,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and air and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including materials management and distribution services, as well as customs house brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Radiant Canada, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

