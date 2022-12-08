Head to Head Analysis: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 234.01%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.39, suggesting a potential upside of 358.63%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than AdTheorent.

This table compares AdTheorent and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% Cyxtera Technologies -28.78% -29.61% -5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.86 $26.20 million $0.47 3.47 Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 0.47 -$257.90 million ($1.21) -1.51

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

