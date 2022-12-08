Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Enservco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.76.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

