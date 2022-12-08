Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

