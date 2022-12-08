Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Noah Stock Performance
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.
Institutional Trading of Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
