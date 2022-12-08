Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Institutional Trading of Noah

About Noah

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Noah by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Noah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Noah by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Noah by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after buying an additional 339,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.