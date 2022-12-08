Truist Financial Trims CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Target Price to $46.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

CUBE stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,152,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

