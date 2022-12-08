Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to €50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($68.42) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.
Galapagos Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $37.74 on Monday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.