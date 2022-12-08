Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

