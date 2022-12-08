Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$0.52 at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDDFF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Goodfood Market from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Goodfood Market Trading Up 3.7 %

GDDFF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

