Raymond James Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBWBF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

