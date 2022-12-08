Desjardins Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

