Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDDFF. Desjardins lowered Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.30.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.61.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.