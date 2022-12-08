Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMBP. Barclays reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance
AMBP opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after purchasing an additional 107,901 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 121,463 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,050 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.