Fujikura (OTC:FKURF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fujikura (OTC:FKURF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fujikura Stock Performance
Fujikura has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fujikura (FKURF)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fujikura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujikura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.