Fujikura (OTC:FKURF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fujikura (OTC:FKURFGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fujikura Stock Performance

Fujikura has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

