Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

