Wedbush Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $70.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

