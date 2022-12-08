Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.