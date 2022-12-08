Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $39.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,805,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 117,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 1,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 416,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

