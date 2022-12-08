JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target to €29.00

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.95) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.42) to €26.40 ($27.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.05) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.23.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DTEGY opened at $20.37 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
