JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target to €29.00

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.95) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.42) to €26.40 ($27.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.05) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTEGY opened at $20.37 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

