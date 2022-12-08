MKM Partners Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $260.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.83.

CB opened at $217.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.17 and its 200 day moving average is $197.36. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,578 shares of company stock worth $19,975,827. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

