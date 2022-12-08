Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $297.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.47.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.57. Amgen has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.