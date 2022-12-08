JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target to €3.90

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.90 ($4.11) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.79) to €3.70 ($3.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.25 ($4.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.01.

CAIXY opened at $1.12 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

