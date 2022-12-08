Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $720.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $678.24.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $518.50 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadcom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.