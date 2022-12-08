Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $720.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $678.24.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $518.50 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
