BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

