Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £140.18 ($170.93).

FLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a £140 ($170.71) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($163.39) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($157.30) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($168.27) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($184.70) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £117.75 ($143.58) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £111.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,910.97. The firm has a market cap of £20.70 billion and a PE ratio of -50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,340 ($89.50) and a one year high of £123.65 ($150.77).

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($138.58), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($140,797.95). In other news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($138.58), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($140,797.95). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($137.57), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($45,260.07).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

