Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$40.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LB stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.23. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.11%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.