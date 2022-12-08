TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

TA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$12.65 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 38.33.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

About TransAlta

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

