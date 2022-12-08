Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Down 5.0 %

GRPN stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Groupon has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $221.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Groupon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Groupon by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Groupon by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,356 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.