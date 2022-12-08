Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Groupon Stock Down 5.0 %
GRPN stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Groupon has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $221.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.94.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
