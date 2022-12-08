Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target at $28.33

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salzgitter from €19.60 ($20.63) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salzgitter from €33.30 ($35.05) to €30.50 ($32.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

