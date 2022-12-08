Head-To-Head Survey: Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) & NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nicolet Bankshares and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

42.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and NBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.91 $60.65 million $5.97 13.40 NBT Bancorp $497.67 million 3.70 $154.88 million $3.54 12.14

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 27.21% 10.87% 1.22% NBT Bancorp 29.08% 12.92% 1.30%

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 140 branches and 164 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

