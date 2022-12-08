Head-To-Head Survey: Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) and AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AC Immune has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and AC Immune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A N/A -117.11% AC Immune N/A -33.92% -30.94%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $1.11 million 2.22 -$20.04 million ($0.13) -0.27 AC Immune $16.46 million 10.51 -$79.86 million ($0.94) -2.20

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and AC Immune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Appili Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AC Immune. AC Immune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Appili Therapeutics and AC Immune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AC Immune 0 0 2 0 3.00

AC Immune has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 528.02%. Given AC Immune’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AC Immune is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of AC Immune shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AC Immune beats Appili Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. The company has a strategic alliance with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC for the development of Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir). Appili Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical prevention trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that has completed Phase Ib clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. AC Immune SA has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

