Morgan Stanley Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $294.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $290.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.57 and its 200 day moving average is $281.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1,665.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

