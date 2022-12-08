Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

RPRX stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. Gg sold 190,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $8,107,732.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,235,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,555,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. Gg sold 190,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $8,107,732.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,235,310 shares in the company, valued at $944,555,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,625,044 shares of company stock valued at $68,382,570 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.