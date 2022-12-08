Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Raised to €22.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($21.05) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($37.89) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($31.58) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

