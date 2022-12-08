KE (NYSE:BEKE) PT Raised to $17.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

BEKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

KE Price Performance

KE stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of -1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

About KE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

