KE (NYSE:BEKE) PT Raised to $17.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.
BEKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.
KE Price Performance
KE stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of -1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.