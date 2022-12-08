JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $60.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.64% from the stock’s previous close.
SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.18. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
