UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Price Target Cut to €105.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($126.32) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut UCB from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut UCB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.57.

UCB Price Performance

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $74.00 on Monday. UCB has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

