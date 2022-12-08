DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $171.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.30.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

