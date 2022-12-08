Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 million, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.