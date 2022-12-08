Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.69.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $37.01 on Monday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Arvinas by 50.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arvinas by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,329,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $890,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

