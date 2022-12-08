Atlantic Securities Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $46.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Atlantic Securities from $67.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.7 %

COIN opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $290.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,119 and sold 167,316 shares valued at $7,529,995. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,922 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.