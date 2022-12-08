Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pulmonx and Todos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33 Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $19.57, suggesting a potential upside of 217.72%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -110.97% -32.43% -26.41% Todos Medical -360.67% N/A -258.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and Todos Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $48.42 million 4.76 -$48.66 million ($1.56) -3.95 Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.98 -$43.31 million -0.05 -0.20

Todos Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Todos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Todos Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Todos Medical

(Get Rating)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

