Head to Head Comparison: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 15.36% 24.01% 14.77% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diodes and On Track Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.81 billion 2.18 $228.76 million $6.65 12.99 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.31 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Diodes has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diodes and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 1 0 2.50 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diodes currently has a consensus price target of $91.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Diodes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Diodes beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. The company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translator, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

