Contrasting GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. GeoPark pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Range Resources pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 Range Resources 2 6 7 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GeoPark and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

GeoPark currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.12%. Range Resources has a consensus price target of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.97%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than GeoPark.

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 20.49% 20,879.98% 22.61% Range Resources 30.87% 60.30% 17.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $688.54 million 1.19 $61.13 million $3.47 3.91 Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.08 $411.78 million $4.87 5.19

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Range Resources beats GeoPark on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

