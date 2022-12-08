Critical Survey: Altus Power (AMPS) and The Competition

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Altus Power to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s rivals have a beta of -0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -338.33 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.42

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altus Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.34% 4.28% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altus Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 585 3479 3234 64 2.38

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.33%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Altus Power rivals beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.