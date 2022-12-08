AdTheorent (ADTH) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AdTheorent to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AdTheorent and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 749 3864 9117 259 2.64

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 234.01%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 41.41%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its competitors.

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.47 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -34.18

AdTheorent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.07% -19.88% -7.07%

Summary

AdTheorent competitors beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.