Critical Contrast: Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) versus Its Peers

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) is one of 969 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tango Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tango Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Tango Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $37.04 million -$58.24 million -6.43 Tango Therapeutics Competitors $1.81 billion $242.90 million -5.72

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tango Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics -418.63% -32.72% -21.48% Tango Therapeutics Competitors -3,174.26% -175.25% -36.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tango Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tango Therapeutics Competitors 3537 13880 40054 668 2.65

Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.78%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 88.45%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tango Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops Ubiquitin-specific protease 1, an inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

