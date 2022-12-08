Head to Head Comparison: Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) and The Competition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 709 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.49 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $82.64 million 29.73

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 595 908 18 2.51

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.48%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 11.67% -68.35% 2.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition competitors beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.