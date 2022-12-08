Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $71.15

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,708.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -122.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $109.18.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.