Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $71.15

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,708.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -122.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $109.18.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

